Five of a Doctor's Family Found Dead in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, at least five people of the same family belonging to a doctor were found dead in Andra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Patamata area of the city. Preliminary investigation revealed that the doctor has incurred huge losses after beginning a hospital of his own.

According to sources, this morning the housemaid went to Dr Srinivas's house for her daily routine work. Srinivas was a prominent orthopaedic doctor. There she found Dr Srinivas hanging on the balcony. She immediately informed the locals and the police about the incident.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The police said that the dead bodies of Dr. Srinivas (40), Usha (38), and their two children aged between 8 and 10 years and his mother Ramanamma (65) were found inside the house. Their throats were found cut, the officials added.

The police officials further said that Dr Srinivas recently started a hospital and was running in losses. Since then they have been in financial trouble. Official sources said that Dr. Srinivas might have killed his family and then died by suicide. The harrowing incident left the residents in the locality in a state of shock.

