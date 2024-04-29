Woman Kills Brother for Insurance Money in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

Meerut: A woman allegedly killed her brother with the help of the deceased's friend to avail insurance money in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Friday (April 26). The deceased has been identified as Monveer alias Monu (32), a resident of Bhandora village in Bahsuma area of the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dehat, Kamlesh Bahadur said that Monu along with his friend Amrish arrived at Monu's sister Surekha’s residence in a car in Mawana on Friday morning. After divorcing her husband in 2017, Surekha was living in a rented house near Pakka Pond in Rambagh Colony with her two children. In the evening, Surekha and Amrish reached the village with Monu's dead body and informed the family about his "natural death".

During the funeral, the family members, however, noticed a mark near the deceased’s neck and informed the Bahsuma police. The police then conducted a post-mortem and the cause of death came to light. After interrogation, the police recovered the car and rope used in the crime.

Giving further details, Mawana police station in-charge Subhash Singh said that two months ago Monu had got himself insured for Rs 50 lakh and had listed his elder sister Surekha as his nominee. She had borrowed Rs 13 lakh and Amrish had borrowed Rs 1.86 lakh from Monu. Fearing that the two would have to pay back sooner or later, the duo conspired to kill Monu. On the day of committing the crime, Surekha sent her children outside and Amrish strangled Monu with a rope.

Singh further said that Amrish was a gangster and a few cases of theft were already registered against him. The two accused were then arrested and produced in the court, from where they were sent to jail.

