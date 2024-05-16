ETV Bharat / state

Girl Admitted To Kerala Hospital To Get Finger Removed, Doctors Carry Out Tongue-Tie Surgery Instead

5-Yr-Old Girl Gets Tongue-Tie Surgery Instead of Having Her 6th Finger Removed in Kozhikode Hospital
Doctors of Kozhikode Medical College performed a tongue-tie surgery on a 4-year-old girl who had come to get her sixth finger removed. A probe has been ordered into the incident.

Kozhikode: In a yet another shocking case of alleged medical negligence at Kozhikode Medical College, a four-year-old girl, who was admitted to the hospital for removing her sixth finger, had mistakenly undergone a tongue-tie surgery.

On realising their mistake, doctors apologised, while the hospital administration has ordered an urgent probe.

Parents of Ayisha Ruva (4), a native of Cheruvannur, approached Kozhikode Medical College this morning for removing her sixth finger, which was getting injured after being tangled into her hair. Ayisha was admitted to the hospital and shifted to the operating theatre (OT) at around 9 am for the surgery.

When she came out of the OT, her parents were surprised to find cotton on her mouth while her sixth finger remained intact. The parents inquired to the nurse and were told that the girl had a tongue-tie surgery that is performed to release the frenulum so that the tongue can move freely.

Hearing this, the parents told that the girl's sixth finger had to be removed, and she did not have any problem with her tongue movement that required surgical procedure. Realising their mistake, doctors immediately apologised to the girl's parents and reportedly told that they had mistakenly performed the tongue-tie surgery.

After the incident came to light, the superintendent of the medical college ordered an urgent investigation into the case. "The girl had a tongue-tie surgery, but her parents informed that she had no such problem and had instead been admitted for removing her sixth finger. The case is being investigated," the medical superintendent said.

Notably, a serious complaint of medical negligence had surfaced at Kozhikode Medical College in 2017 when doctors were accused of leaving a pair of scissors in a woman's abdomen during caesarian section. Harshina, a homemaker is still fighting for justice.

