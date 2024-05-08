AIIMS Bhubaneswar Conducts Rare Scalp Tumor Surgery on Bengal Man

Bhubaneswar: Providing a new lease of life to 51-year-old Rabindra Bishui from West Bengal, doctors at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar conducted a successful rare scalp tumor operation, marking a significant milestone in medical innovation and collaborative healthcare efforts, officials said on Tuesday. An exceptionally rare tumor, synovial sarcoma, especially in the scalp, has seen only scant documented cases in the medical literature. The surgery, only the second of its kind in India, was a collaborative endeavor led by a dedicated team of medical professionals.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas congratulated the group of Doctors for such a rare operation and reiterated the commitment of the national institute to provide modern and quality healthcare service to the people of Odisha as well as the neighboring states. Dr Biswas said that the patient had gone to different medical colleges and hospitals for treatment where he was turned away and ultimately landed at the Department of Plastic Surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

A multidisciplinary team from AIIMS Bhubaneswar, comprising experts in Interventional Radiology, Surgical oncology, Neurosurgery, Plastic surgery, Anesthesiology, and Pathology meticulously crafted a treatment strategy under the guidance of Dr. Sanjay Kumar Giri, Head of the department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, added Dr. Biswas.

The patient underwent a complex procedure to address a longstanding scalp swelling that had plagued him for over two decades. The growth, later diagnosed as a 7kg Synovial Sarcoma tumor, posed a formidable challenge to conventional treatment methods.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida conveyed best wishes to the team of doctors for such wonderful work. The intricate procedure involved precise embolization of blood vessels, targeting the bilateral superficial temporal arteries and the left occipital artery, by Dr. Manoj Kumar Nayak from the Radiodiagnosis department, followed by surgical excision by Dr. Rabi Narayan Sahu(Neurosurgery), Dr. Kanav Gupta, Dr. Anil Kumar, Dr. Phanindra Kumar Swain(Surgical Oncology), Dr. Dinesh, Dr. Sanjay K. Giri, Dr. Santanu Subba, Dr. R K Sahu, Dr. Aparna Kanungo(Plastic Surgery), Dr. Gopika Jith, Dr. Akanksha Rajpoot, and Dr. Ahana.

The procedure was intricate, necessitating the ligation of the left external carotid artery and posterolateral neck dissection, culminating in the successful removal of the tumor.

Despite the challenges posed by the surgery, including significant intraoperative blood loss requiring approximately 6 units of blood and other blood products, the dedicated anesthesia team led by Dr. Aparajita Panda, along with the vigilant nursing team consisting of Surya, Ashoka, Sibanjali, Pramod, and Sangeeta, ensured the patient's safety and well-being throughout the procedure, which lasted about 7 hours.

Following the successful surgery, the patient received intensive care for 24 hours before being transitioned to the ward for further observation and recovery. Dr. Pritinanda Mishra's timely pathological evaluation of the specimen played a crucial role in the treatment process.

The collaborative efforts of the surgical teams involved not only ensured the successful treatment of a rare scalp tumor but also underscored the importance of interdisciplinary cooperation in addressing complex medical cases.