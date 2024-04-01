Rajasthan Sets Record in Cornea Transplantation

The Rajasthan Medical Department said on Monday that the state had surpassed the goal numbers for cataract surgery and corneal transplantation, setting a new record.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Medical Department on Monday said that the state has made a record in cornea transplantation and cataract surgery by exceeding the target figures. State Nodal Officer of the Blindness Control Programme Dr Sunil Singh said, “The department is continuously working to bring new light to blind people’s lives. If we talk about the figures for last year, Rajasthan has achieved 100 per cent cornea collection. Whereas 82 per cent in cataract surgery and a new record has been set in cornea transplantation.”

According to sources, at least 3,034 corneas have been collected in Rajasthan, however, the target was 3,000. The state has conducted 3,04,000 cataract surgeries so far and the number of centres for cornea collection has been increased from 9 to 17. Furthermore, 1,929 cornea transplantations were conducted in Rajasthan.

Dr Sunil Singh said that Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to meet these criteria. Apart from this, a campaign is also being run by various voluntary organisations in Rajasthan so that people can donate eyes for needy patients, he said. Singh further stated, “The state had only one centre for cornea transplant at SMS Hospital, but now, another centre has been launched in Ajmer as well. There was not a single doctor for cornea transplantation in Rajasthan, after which training was started by the medical department and now 60 doctors have been trained for cornea transplantation and centres for transplantation will be opened in various districts of Rajasthan soon.”

