Chhattisgarh: 9 Including Women and Children Killed, 23 Injured as Goods Vehicle Crashes with Truck

Chhattisgarh: In a tragic accident, at least nine people including five women and three children were killed and 23 persons injured when a goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said on Monday. The injured have been referred to Bemetara District Hospital, Community Health Center of Simga and at least four seriously injured people have been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur, police added.

According to police sources, the tragedy unfolded late Sunday night near Kathia village as the victims were returning from a family gathering in Tiraiyya village. The collision occurred when the goods vehicle struck a parked mini-truck by the roadside.

The deceased were identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), along with three children Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6), and Twinkle Nishad (6). Additionally, 23 individuals sustained injuries in the accident.

After receiving information about the accident, Bemetara MLA Deepesh Sahu, Collector Ranveer Sharma and SP Ramakrishna Sahu reached the district hospital and met the injured. The officials also met the family members of the deceased and expressed their condolences.

Bemetara Collector Ranveer Sharma said the injured have been referred to Bemetara District Hospital and AIIMS Raipur. The post-mortem of the dead bodies will be done early in the morning. Adequate government assistance will be given to the kin of the deceased. The victims are all residents of Patharra village. Police are currently investigating the incident to ascertain the cause and prevent similar occurrences in the future. "