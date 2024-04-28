HP: Two Dead in Landslide in Shimla; 10 Injured in Bilaspur as Bus Falls from Bridge

Two people were killed in Shimla's Rohru area when their SUV got stuck in a landslide debris. In Bilaspur district, around 10 people were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus slipped from a bridge after colliding with a truck. Police and district administration teams extracted the trapped people.

Shimla/Bilaspur: Two people were killed here on Sunday when an SUV they were travelling in got trapped in the debris of a landslide on a highway in Shimla's Rohru area, police said on Sunday.

In a separate incident in Bilaspur district on Sunday, around 10 people were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus slipped from a bridge after colliding with a truck, they said.

The landslide in Rohru subdivision occurred on the Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib road on National Highway 707 near Snail village where two vehicles got stuck in the debris, the police said.

On receiving information, teams of police and the district administration reached the spot and extracted the trapped people from the SUV. Satish Kumar (52) and Vishambhar Sharma (50), both residents of Rohru tehsil, died on the spot, the police said.

The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital, Rohru from where they were handed over to their families after postmortem. Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the debris has been removed from the landslide spot.

The bus accident in Bilaspur took place near Ghyal village after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Around 25 passengers were travelling in the bus, the police said.

Police reached the spot on information and rescued the injured passengers, they said. Seven injured people were to AIIMS Bilaspur, while three others were admitted to a community health centre in Markand, they added.

