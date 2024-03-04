Four of Family Dead After House Collapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): In a tragic incident reported from Jammu and Kashmir, a woman and her three daughters, aged between two and five, were killed after their ‘kutcha’ house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district amid wet weather conditions in the region, an official said.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 1 and 2. Dozens of structures including residential houses were also damaged by strong winds and hailstorm in different parts of Jammu region.

In the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Phalla Akhter (30), her daughters Nasima (5), Safeena Kousar (3) and Samreen Kousar (2) lost their lives when their house in Kunderdhan Mohra village in Chassana tehsil collapsed following heavy rains, an official said.

Two elderly members of the family---Kalu (60) and his wife Bano Begum (58) suffered injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital, he said.

Soon after the incident, officials along with locals launched a rescue operation and in the ensuing operation, the bodies were retrieved from the debris by rescuers.

Meanwhile dozens of residential houses and other structures, including several government schools, were also damaged by strong winds and hailstorm in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police have set up control rooms in all district headquarters after incessant rains flooded the water bodies to meet any eventuality, the officials said, requesting people to stay away from the swollen rivers, rivulets, streams and ponds.

The Meteorological Department has predicted mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till March 10 with possibility of light rain and snowfall during between March 6-7.