Landslide in eastern Afghanistan leaves at least 5 people dead and 25 missing, Taliban official says

At least 5 people lost their lives following a massive landslide in the Nuristan province of Afghanistan on Monday, Khaama Press reported, citing the Taliban-led Ministry of Disaster Management.

Islamabad: A landslide triggered by heavy rain and snowfall buried more than two dozen houses in a remote village in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least five people and leaving more than 20 others missing, a provincial official said Monday.

The landslide, which occurred Sunday night, destroyed or damaged more than two dozen houses in Noorgram district, according to Samiulhaq Haqbayan, the Taliban-appointed director of information and culture in Nuristan province.

Rescuers have so far recovered five bodies and a search is underway for at least 25 others, including women and children, who are trapped under the destroyed houses, Haqbayan said.

The landslide occurred after heavy rains and snowfall that are still ongoing, he added. Nuristan province, which borders Pakistan, is mostly covered by mountainous forests.

