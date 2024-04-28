Tamil Nadu Shocker: Son Brutally Punches Father Who Dies Later; Caught on CCTV, Arrested

Perambalur/Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Kaikalathur police in Tamil Nadu have arrested a man for allegedly making a 'brutal assault' on his 68-year-old father, who passed away after a few weeks. The assault was made over an alleged property dispute and it was caught on CCTV video, which went viral on social media.

The victim is identified as Kuzhanthaivel, a native of Veppanthattai area of Perambalur district. His wife's name is Hema (age 65). They have a son Sakthivel (age 34) and a daughter Sangavi (age 32). Kuzhanthaivel has a sago palm plantation at Sarvoy Pudur near Thalaivasal in Salem district, a rice plant at Perambalur and an agricultural plantation. Sakthivel lives in Attur, Salem, with his family.

The video, which is widely circulated on social media, shows the son raining blows with both his fists on his father, who was sitting in a chair in the portico of his house. The aged man fell unconscious because of the assault. But, the accused once again punched him, leaving the aged father profusely bleeding. Then, three others including a woman were seen pulling away the accused son.

It is said that Sakthivel asked his father to divide the properties including the sago plant. But his father rejected his demand. Seething with anger, Sakthivel went to his father's house in Perambalur on February 16 and assaulted him in his house. Sakthivel then took his badly injured father to the hospital in a car. His anger did not subside and he attacked his father again.

Nearly two months after the incident, Kuzhanthaivel died on April 18. The incident of Kuzhanthaivel being assaulted by his son Sakthivel was recorded on the CCTV camera at his house. Subsequently, the police led by Attur DSP Satish Kumar investigated the incident. The Kaikalathur police registered a case against Sakthivel on April 25.