Tamil Nadu Shocker: Son Brutally Punches Father Who Dies Later; Caught on CCTV, Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Tamil Nadu Shocker

The accused son, who lives separately, has allegedly been seething with anger over his father's denial to divide the property which included a sago palm plantation and a rice plant. On February 16, Shakthivel went to his father Kuzhanthaivel's house in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur district and rained blows on him. The father died on April 25. The assault was caught on CCTV video which went viral on social media and the accused son has been arrested.

Perambalur/Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Kaikalathur police in Tamil Nadu have arrested a man for allegedly making a 'brutal assault' on his 68-year-old father, who passed away after a few weeks. The assault was made over an alleged property dispute and it was caught on CCTV video, which went viral on social media.

The victim is identified as Kuzhanthaivel, a native of Veppanthattai area of Perambalur district. His wife's name is Hema (age 65). They have a son Sakthivel (age 34) and a daughter Sangavi (age 32). Kuzhanthaivel has a sago palm plantation at Sarvoy Pudur near Thalaivasal in Salem district, a rice plant at Perambalur and an agricultural plantation. Sakthivel lives in Attur, Salem, with his family.

The video, which is widely circulated on social media, shows the son raining blows with both his fists on his father, who was sitting in a chair in the portico of his house. The aged man fell unconscious because of the assault. But, the accused once again punched him, leaving the aged father profusely bleeding. Then, three others including a woman were seen pulling away the accused son.

It is said that Sakthivel asked his father to divide the properties including the sago plant. But his father rejected his demand. Seething with anger, Sakthivel went to his father's house in Perambalur on February 16 and assaulted him in his house. Sakthivel then took his badly injured father to the hospital in a car. His anger did not subside and he attacked his father again.

Nearly two months after the incident, Kuzhanthaivel died on April 18. The incident of Kuzhanthaivel being assaulted by his son Sakthivel was recorded on the CCTV camera at his house. Subsequently, the police led by Attur DSP Satish Kumar investigated the incident. The Kaikalathur police registered a case against Sakthivel on April 25.

In this regard, Attur DSP Satish Kumar said, "While the father was living in Perambalur district, his son attacked him there. This was recorded on the CCTV camera of the house and it is now going viral. The Kaikalathur police are taking appropriate action in this regard."

Read More

  1. Son Gave 'Supari' To Kill Father, Stepmother; Hitmen Murder 4 Others In Karnataka
  2. 17 Yr Old Son Kills Mother With Iron Rod for Not Serving Breakfast in Bengaluru, Surrenders
  3. Son 'kills' mother for questioning his smartphone addiction at Kerala's Kasaragod
  4. Assam Shocker: Woman Kills Her Three Children in Karimganj; Attempts Suicide
Last Updated :22 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.