Sandeshkhali: Kolkata HC Allows 6-Member Fact Finding Team to Visit Violence-Hit Region in Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Calcutta High Court Wednesday permitted a six-member fact finding team to visit Sandeshkhali, the violence-hit area in West Bengal. This development comes a couple of days after the team was halted from entering the region.

The court also specified that that central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have the freedom to arrest Shahjahan Sheikh, the main accused in the unrest in Sandeshkhali.

Sources said that the team was earleir arrested by the West Bengal Police as it tried to enter Sandeshkhali to investigate the complaints as stated against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Suvendu Adhikari, state opposition leader, Wednesday alleged that the accused Sheikh, who is absconding, is hiding in the state police's "safe custody" as of last night. However, Adhikari's claim was rejected by the ruling Trinamool Congress, which claimed that the police are making every effort to apprehend Shajahan and called Adhikari's accusation "baseless" and a "attempt at disturbing the law and order situation."

On February 26, Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said party strongman Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, will be arrested in seven days. The TMC leader's assertion came immediately after the Calcutta HC clarified that there was no stay on the arrest of Shajahan.

"About the arrest of Sheikh Shajahan, Abhishek Banerjee is correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle of the court. The opposition was doing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the High Court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," Ghosh posted on X.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had on Sunday claimed that Shajahan could not be arrested because of legal tangles and stay on FIRs filed by the police.

Situated about 100 kilometers from Kolkata, bordering the Sundarbans, Sandeshkhali has been in the limelight as women have been staging protests for more than a month due to claims of sexual harassment and land grabbing by TMC leader Sheikh.

People in the area have been demanding his arrest. Meanwhile, a number of villagers who had protested about land extortion have gradually started receiving their land back from the Bengal government.

