Sandeshkhali Incidents Conspiracy by BJP to Defame Bengal: TMC

Kolkata: Amid the row over incidents in Sandeshkhali where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, the party on Saturday released a video on social media, claiming that the episode was a "conspiracy" by the BJP to defame West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In the purported video, a man, who claimed to be a BJP mandal president in Sandeshkhali, was heard saying that leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly "Suvendu Adhikari is behind the whole conspiracy". The man alleged in the video that Adhikari had asked him and other BJP leaders of the area to "instigate three-four local women to level allegations of rape against three TMC leaders, including Shajahan Sheikh".

PTI did not verify the authenticity of the video posted by the TMC. The local BJP leader was also heard saying that Nandigram MLA "Adhikari himself had planted guns at a house in Sandeshkhali, which was later shown as the seizure by central agencies". In a post titled Big expose on Sandeshkhali' on X, the ruling TMC said, Adhikari created a false narrative of mass rapes by paying money to local people to defame Bengal and Sandeshkhli".

The party also alleged that the "viral video exposed how the BJP left no stone unturned to malign Bengal. From 'mass rape' to 'arms seizure', every claim was bought and staged by none other than @SuvenduWB." Adhikari could not be contacted for his comment. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the "shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP".

"In their hatred for Bengal's progressive thought & culture, the 'Bangla-Birodhis' orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level," she said. Banerjee also said, "Never before in the history of India has a ruling party in Delhi tried to malign an entire state and its people. History will witness how Bengal will rise in rage against Delhi's conspiratorial regime & ensure their Bishorjon."

"The cat is out of the bag. Sinister plot of Modi-Shah, central agencies and their allies stand exposed, the TMC said apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Addressing election rallies at Bardhaman-Durgapur and Krishnanagar, Modi on Friday criticised the Trinamool Congress for its apathy towards the victims in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against leaders of the ruling party have surfaced.

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said, "I am shocked beyond words to see the Sandeshkhali sting video. Every citizen must witness the Bangla birodhi @BJP4India's attempt to defame and malign WB for their petty political ends.......This abhorrent act epitomises the grossest abuse of power in history," the TMC national general secretary said.

He described the alleged move by the BJP as a matter of "shame". Responding to these allegations, BJP leader and party spokesman Shankudeb Panda said the TMC was unable to combat the swelling public anger on the Sandeskhlai incident. "The TMC is insulting women in Sandeshkhali and Bengal. Its leaders are uploading such a doctored video as it found no other way to combat the charges, he said.