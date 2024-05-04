Mixed Response from Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi’s Decision to Contest Raebareli

By IANS

Published : May 4, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

People in Wayanad, where Rahul Gandhi won in 2019, had mixed opinions about his decision to contest from Raebareli as well. Some supported it, citing his leadership of the "INDIA bloc," while others were skeptical, fearing he might vacate the Wayanad seat if he wins both.
Thiruvananthapuram: With Rahul Gandhi deciding to contest the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh also, there was a mixed response from people in Kerala's Wayanad. Elections were held in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on April 26. While some people said there was nothing wrong for him to contest Raebareli too, a few said it was wrong on his part.

At a wayside shop in Wayanad, one person said there was nothing wrong with Gandhi’s decision to contest from two seats. “He is leading the INDIA bloc and hence there is nothing wrong in it,” said one, while another said, "if he wins from both the seats, it’s most likely that he will vacate the Wayanad seat."

“If he does it, then it might not look good. Anyway let us wait,” said another. However, veteran Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty said there was nothing wrong at all in his decision to contest from Raebareli also.

“The fact of the matter is we (IUML) requested the Congress party’s national leadership that Rahul should contest from one more seat other than Wayanad. Did not PM Modi contest from two seats? We feel that this decision will be a boost for the INDIA bloc,” said Kunhalikutty.

Rahul won the 2019 polls from Wayanad but lost the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh. This time at Wayanad, he was pitted against CPI leader Annie Raja and state BJP president K. Surendran.

