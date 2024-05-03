BJP Supporters Shout ‘Go Back’ Slogans at Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareilly

Rae Bareli: After a long suspense, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi finally filed his nomination from Rae Bareli on Friday during which he was countered with ‘go back’ slogans by the supporters of the rival BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh.

The speculation around Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Amethi where he lost to BJP’s sitting MP and union minister Smriti Irani in the last Lok Sabha election, were doing the rounds for the last some time. Congress supporters were hoping Gandhi to wrest the Amethi seat back from Irani.

But the speculations were put to rest on Friday as Rahul fild his nomination from the Rae Bareilly seat instead of Amethi. In Rae Bareilly, Rahul Gandhi will contest opposite BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh.

As Rahul Gandhi arrived in Rae Bareilly to file his nomination from the Lok Sabha seat, Singh’s supporters booed him and countered him with ‘go back’ slogans.

Significantly, the filing of the nomination from Rae Bareilly instead of Amethi at the last minute has put Rahul Gandhi on the back foot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a jibe at the sitting Congress MP on Friday. Addressing an election rally in West Bengal’s Burdwan, PM Modi while calling Rahul a “shehzada” (prince), claimed that Rahul Gandhi had decided to contest from Rae Bareilly because he had sensed defeat from Wayanad in Kerala where he is the sitting MP. “Daro mat bhago mat (Do not be scared and do not run away),” PM Modi said while taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi.