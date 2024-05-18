International Museum Day 2024: Top Five Museums In India

Hyderabad: International Museum Day is celebrated every year with an aim to create awareness among people about museums. It is a repository of preserve antique artifacts, sculptures, artistic work, cultural and traditional invaluable things which helps to get knowledge of the rich and heritage past.

Although the day remains the same on May 18 every year but theme changes. The theme for this year is “Museum for Education & Research”. IMD is the day when people can visit museums situated in their states and area to get first-hand knowledge about the rich heritage and tradition of the country and enjoy cultural events organized by the respective institutions.

The Ministry of Culture is going to organize the second edition of the International Museum Expo 2024. “The 2nd edition of International Museum Expo 2024 is all set to enrich your weekend,” the Ministry of Culture wrote on X.

History of International Museum Day: Since 1977, every year International Museum Day has been organized when the International Council of Museums introduced this day. With an aim to promote the cultural rich heritage of the country that is repository securely in museums.

Theme of IMD 2024: This year theme “Museum for Education & Research” will showcase the museums important role of cultural institutions to provide educational experience. Last year’s theme was “Museums, Sustainability and Well-being”.

Significance of the IMD: The event provides an opportunity to meet people and create public awareness on the crucial role of museums in the development of the society. During the programs, museum professionals get a chance to meet and interact with each other.

Crucial role of Museum: When a person enters a museum then he/she engages with the past and the place provides fact and evidence based reality. It helps to get detailed knowledge about the glorious past and a vision to grow in the future.

Top 5 Most Visited museums in India

National Museum: Considered as one of the biggest galleries of India, National Museum of New Delhi was raised in 1949 in the Janpath and Maulana Azad Street.

Indian Museum: The Museum of unique collection of shields, skeletons, Mughal depictions and decorations, the largest and oldest museum in India, the Indian Museum was established in 1814 by an Asiatic society of Bengal in Kolkata.

Princes of Wales Museum: Standout amongst the most acclaimed Indian Museum; Princes of Wales Museum is situated in closeness to the Door of India in Mumbai. The Historical centre was raised in the preparatory of the twentieth century.

Salar Jung Museum: A famous art museum, arranged in the gorgeous conurbation of Hyderabad, Salar Jung Museum holds a gathering of depictions, materials, metallic relics, clocks and carvings from different nations akin to China, North America, Egypt, Nepal, Europe, Burma and India.

Shankar's International Dolls Museum: Showing the biggest accumulation of dolls from all through the world, the Shankar's International Dolls Museum has two segments displaying more than 160 glass cases from New Zealand, India, Africa and Australia. The International Museum was set up by K. Shankar Pillai in Delhi with innumerable number of accumulations of dolls.