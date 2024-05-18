PM Modi to Interact With 25000 Women at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University Conference on May 21

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Kashi on May 21 where he will interact with more than 25000 women at a conference to be organized at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, the state BJP has said.

According to a spokesperson in the Uttar Pradesh BJP, the area, district and metropolitan Mahila Morcha units of BJP are busy in making the conference a huge success. The BJP Mahila Morchas are currently holding meetings at the booth level in five assembly segments of the district comprising the Varanasi parliamentary constituency. The BJP women workers have been asked to bring 10 women from each booth to the conference. Besides, various social and voluntary organizations and female college students are also being invited to the conference. The Varanasi seat from where PM Modi is contesting will go to polls in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha election 2024.

The BJP Mahila Morcha is holding meetings with various social organizations for the Women's Conference. State Minister and Mahila Morcha in-charge Archana Mishra while highlighting the “work done by PM Modi for the betterment of half the population” appealed to the women folk of Varanasi to make the conference a success.

“Women of all walks of life are being invited to the women's conference. Special invitations are being given to doctors, teachers, housewives, advocates, sportspersons, business women etc,” added Mahila Morcha in-charge Archana Mishra.

PM Modi on May 14 filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha election 2024 from the Varanasi seat. Besides PM Modi, six other candidates are contesting from the seat including Ajay Rai of the INC.