Ram Mandir inauguration: Authorities depute 50 food inspectors to Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government have deputed over 50 food inspectors in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh to keep a close eye on food business operators such as restaurants, dhabas and hotels on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram temple inauguration, sources said on Monday. It is learnt that the team of food inspectors are keeping a close eye on the quality of food being served to the guests.

Sources said that the Uttar Pradesh Food Department has banned non-veg food items in the city on the occasion of Ram Mandir inauguration. Besides, the authorities are also carrying out special checks of the food items being prepared at the 'langars' and 'Bhandars' before serving the food to the public. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of the 'Pran Pratistha' of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir on Monday 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all BJP top brass will be present on the occasion. Besides, around 8000 special invitees, dignitaries and Bollywood celebrities are also expected to attend the grand event. The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has put in place a multi-tier security for the occasion. Sources said that 10000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city to keep an eye on the people entering and exiting the venue even as a strong force of police personnel have been deployed at the venue.