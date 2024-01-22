Ayodhya Echoes with Joy: Stage set for Ram Lalla's consecration today

Ayodhya: As the long-awaited moment is drawing closer, emotions run high for the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The air is filled not only with anticipation in India but also with the heartfelt chants of Jai Shri Ram echoing across the country and beyond.

The authorities in Ayodhya have set up a multi-layer security cover for the Pran Pratishtha, with 10,000 CCTVs keeping an eye on the movement of people and police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the venue.

Several invitees to the consecration ceremony started arriving on Sunday evening, while many are expected to reach the holy town today.

The new idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the temple on January 18. The idol shows the Ram Lalla as a five-year-old standing on a lotus. The old idol was placed in a palki decorated with flowers and taken for a tour of the new temple before being taken inside.

The whole city of Ayodhya has been lit with diyas and flowers. Around 8,000 special invitees, dignitaries and celebrities are expected to be in attendance for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The schedule of the 'Pran Pratishtha':