WATCH: 'This is real Diwali', says Anupam Kher ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, the entire temple town is drenched in essence of spirituality. Today's significant event will see the participation of several celebrities from the film industry, including veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is presently in Ayodhya for the ceremony.

Offering prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple on Monday morning, Kher expressed, "Before seeking Lord Ram's blessings, it's crucial to have the darshan of Lord Hanuman. The atmosphere in Ayodhya is incredibly graceful, resonating with the chants of Jai Sri Ram everywhere. It feels like Diwali has come again, the real Diwali."

The ceremony has attracted special guests from various domains, such as cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, and culture. Notable Bollywood figures like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, and Asha Bhosale are among those attending the ceremony.

Amid tight security, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled to take place today in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and distinguished guests will witness the historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' for Ram Lalla.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani' to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The musical soiree, featuring renowned artists, will commence at 10 am, followed by the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple at 12:30 pm.

Cities across the country, including the adorned Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, display posters and flags of Lord Ram. The atmosphere is illuminated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram, and religious slogans related to the revered deity. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya commenced on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.