Rajasthan Woman Allegedly Dies by Suicide Along with Her 2 Kids

Banswara (Rajasthan): A 35-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide along with her two children at Nagawada village of Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Kalinjara police station area in the early hours today. The deceased have been identified as Kajal Patel, her nine-year-old boy Hardik and 10-year-old girl Tamanna. The bodies have been kept at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and postmortem will be conducted after the arrival of the relatives, police said.

The woman stayed here with her children while her husband and brother-in-law works in Kuwait for the last 14 years. Villagers said they reached the deceased's house at around 5:30 am after hearing the cries of a girl.

When they reached there, the woman and her son were lying unconscious while the girl had just fainted in the courtyard, a villager said. They took the three to a nearby health centre in a private vehicle. The two were declared brought dead while the girl was given first-aid and referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. She however died on way to the hospital.

Kalinjara police station circle inspector Rohit Kumar said that a team had reached the spot after getting information about the incident this morning. "The woman's relatives stay in Ahmedabad and they will reach here tomorrow. The report will be filed after their arrival," he said. The reason as to why the woman took such a step has not been ascertained, he added.

Villagers told police that Naresh has been working in Kuwait for the last 14 years. A few years ago he took his brother to work with him there. Their widowed mother lived in a nearby house. Both the brothers came home from time to time, they said.