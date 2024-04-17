SSB Jawan Shoots Self Dead With INSAS Service Rifle Along Indo-Nepal Border in Uttar Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 17, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

suicide representational pic

An official said that the SSB jawan posted at the 3rd Battalion of the SSB along the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri shot himself with his service rifle inside his barrack. He was taken to the nearby CHC by fellow soldiers where he died.

Lakhimpur Kheri: In a rather shocking incident, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan posted along the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service rifle on Tuesday April 16, sources said.

The incident took place at Danga Border Outlet Post of Tikunia Kotwali area late on Tuesday evening. The deceased jawan has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, 33, a resident of Firozabad district of the state. Yadav was posted in the 3rd Battalion of the SSB in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Indo Nepal Border.

Inspector Tikunia Manoj Kumar Singh said that the soldier shot himself with his INSAS service rifle inside the premises of the SSB camp. As soon as the fellow soldiers heard the sound of the gunshot, they rushed to the barrack of Yadav where he was lying in a pool of blood, Singh said. The fellow soldiers took the jawan to the nearby Community Health Centre in a critical condition where the soldier succumbed, he added.

The body has been sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem. It was not immediately known as to why the SSB jawan took the extreme step. Further investigation into the incident is going on.

The suicide by the SSB jawan comes a month after another SSB jawan ended his life by hanging himself along the India-Nepal border in early March this year.

The deceased SSB jawan identified as Ravi Arya, was a resident of Rathaura village under Chhaprauli Police Station area in Baghpat district.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

  1. Read more: CRPF Jawan from Rajasthan Dies by Suspected Suicide in Jharkhand's Chatra
  2. CRPF jawan shoots self dead in J&K's Kulgam
  3. Chhattisgarh: BSF jawan shoots himself dead with service rifle in Kanker

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.