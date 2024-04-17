SSB Jawan Shoots Self Dead With INSAS Service Rifle Along Indo-Nepal Border in Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri: In a rather shocking incident, a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan posted along the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service rifle on Tuesday April 16, sources said.

The incident took place at Danga Border Outlet Post of Tikunia Kotwali area late on Tuesday evening. The deceased jawan has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, 33, a resident of Firozabad district of the state. Yadav was posted in the 3rd Battalion of the SSB in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Indo Nepal Border.

Inspector Tikunia Manoj Kumar Singh said that the soldier shot himself with his INSAS service rifle inside the premises of the SSB camp. As soon as the fellow soldiers heard the sound of the gunshot, they rushed to the barrack of Yadav where he was lying in a pool of blood, Singh said. The fellow soldiers took the jawan to the nearby Community Health Centre in a critical condition where the soldier succumbed, he added.

The body has been sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem. It was not immediately known as to why the SSB jawan took the extreme step. Further investigation into the incident is going on.

The suicide by the SSB jawan comes a month after another SSB jawan ended his life by hanging himself along the India-Nepal border in early March this year.

The deceased SSB jawan identified as Ravi Arya, was a resident of Rathaura village under Chhaprauli Police Station area in Baghpat district.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.