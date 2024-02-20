Rajasthan SOG Nabs 4 Accused in 2020 JEN Paper Leak Case; 24 Arrested so Far

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police's Special Operation Group (SOG) has arrested four persons, including the main accused in connection with the 2020 Junior Engineer Recruitment Exam (JEN) paper leak case. Twenty four people have been arrested in this case so far, police said.

The key accused, Harshvardhan Meena, works as a patwari in Dausa district. The other accused have been identified as Rajendra Kumar Yadav, a teacher of Shaheed Digvijay Singh Sumel Government Higher Secondary School, Rajendra Kumar Yadav, a Sub Inspector and Shivratan Mot, a librarian in Government Higher Secondary School in Bhojewala, Sri Ganganagar district.

Rajendra Kumar Yadav, had allegedly leaked the question paper from his school where the exam was being conducted. He along with Harshvardhan Meena were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each. Acting on a tip-off, the SOG nabbed them from the Indo-Nepal border.

SOG ADG VK Singh said on December 9, 2020, a candidate registered a case of the question paper going viral on social media ahead of the exam, which was conducted on December 6, 2020. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board had cancelled the exam after the paper leak was confirmed and the exam was conducted again later.

Singh said that among the 24 accused who have been arrested so far includes five examinees and 19 who are either part of the gang or coaching operators associated with the gang. He said it was a big challenge to identify the centre from where the paper was leaked and the person who leaked it.

While investigating the case, special teams were set up under the leadership of DIG Yogesh Yadav. A team was sent to the Indo-Nepal border under the leadership of DSP Shivkumar Bhardwaj and Police Inspector Yashwant and the duo was arrested.

During interrogation it was revealed that school teacher Rajendra Kumar Yadav had conspired with his colleagues and leaked the question paper from the strong room by opening the packet before the examination. Probe is on to ascertain whom the papers were shared with.

It has also been revealed that the accused used to form groups to leak question papers of competitive examinations and get candidates selected by appointing dummy candidates.