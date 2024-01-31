Hyderabad: Former Chairman of RRB-Mumbai among 10 Sentenced to 5 Years RI in Paper Leak Case

Hyderabad (Telangana) : The CBI special court in Hyderabad has sentenced former chairman of Railway Recruitment Board-Mumbai Satendra Mohan, former CEO of Hasan-Mangalore Railway Development Board A K Jagannatham, and 8 others to 5 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 7.87 lakh in the question paper leakage case.

In 2010, the question papers of the examination conducted by the Railway Board for the posts of Assistant Station Master and Assistant Loco Pilot were leaked. It has been alleged that the accused have collected Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs. 4.5 lakh from the candidates through middlemen. On June 15, 2010, the CBI registered a case against the then chairman of the Railway Recruitment Board along with private individuals as there were allegations about injustice done to the candidates who had studied hard.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized Rs 36.9 lakhs during the searches conducted in the houses and offices of the accused. During the investigation of the case, 15 people were arrested and many got bail. On September 13, 2010, the CBI filed a charge sheet naming 15 people as accused. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the CBI court issued a verdict awarding 5 years imprisonment and a fine to the ten accused.

While four were acquitted, one died while the case was pending. Jagannatham Shareen Kumar and P. Ashok Kumar, the mediators, the then recruitment board chairman, CEO, Jagannatham Ramesh, Jagannatham Tirupatiah, M. Seshu Narayanamurthy, Vivek Bharadwaj, Srijan Jagannatham and Sri Rama Vijayashankar were among those who were punished.