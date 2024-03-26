Rajasthan: SMS Hospital Sets New Milestone With 105 Robotic Surgeries

Jaipur: Robotic surgery was started in Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur a year ago. The Urology Department of SMS Superspeciality Centre has achieved a new milestone of performing a total of 105 robotic surgeries till now.

The hospital authorities claimed that such a huge number of robotic surgeries have not been performed at any other government hospital. Robotic surgery is also being undertaken for general surgery and plans are afoot to introduce this technique in other departments as well. SMS Hospital is the second government medical institution in the country where robots have been installed.

Dr. Shivam Priyadarshi, HOD of Urology Department, said a total of 105 robotic surgeries have been performed in this department so far. Almost all kinds of surgeries are being performed in SMS Hospital. A year ago, two robotic systems were installed in the hospital at a cost of around Rs 50 crore, Dr Priyadarshi said adding that earlier surgeries were done through laparoscopy but it has been replaced by robotic surgery, which has made the process much more easier.

Doctors said that robotic surgery helps to reach any complicated site in the patient's body, which remains difficult in normal surgeries. Thus, robotic surgery works very well for prostate cancer, urinary bladder cancer and other surgeries.

SMS Hospital administration said that robotic surgery has now been introduced in the category of general surgeries. "New robots can be brought soon or the existing robotic systems can be used in other departments so that patients can get better treatment in lesser time. The advantage of surgery through robots is that surgery can be easily done at the micro level and the success rates are much more higher," a hospital official said.