Uttarakhand's First Robotic Surgery to Treat Live Cancer at AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh: For the first time in Uttarakhand, doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh successfully treated a 35-year-old patient of liver cancer through robotic technology. The patient was discharged from the hospital five days after the surgery.

Laxman Singh (35), resident of Darmola village in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, was suffering from fever for the last three months and was diagnosed with malignant mesenchymal tumour in liver. Dr. Sunita Suman, assistant professor, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, AIIMS Rishikesh, said that on the basis of various tests done in the OPD, the patient was found to be suffering from "Liver Malignant Mesenchymal Tumour", a rare disease related to liver cancer.

Doctors said this is a life-threatening disease and leads to formation of lumps in the liver. In view of the patient's serious condition, Dr. Nirjhar Raj, senior surgeon and head of the department, decided that liver resection surgery was necessary to provide quick relief to the patient.

Dr. Raj said that first the patient's right posterior sectionectomy was done with robotic assistance. Through this process, about 35 percent of the cancer-affected liver was carefully removed.

Dr. Lokesh Arora, the second member of the team performed the surgery. He explained that precision is required in liver resection surgery due to its close proximity with the major blood vessels. This precision can be achieved if surgery is done through the robotic technology since the risk of damage to nearby organs is very less, he added.

Dr. Meenu Singh, executive director of AIIMS Rishikesh, praised the efficiency of the surgical team and said the surgery is a testament to the excellence of AIIMS Rishikesh in healthcare sector. Dr Singh said that world-class health facilities are being provided by AIIMS to every Ayushman card holder and the poor.

Medical Superintendent Professor RB Kalia said that his team of doctors have demonstrated extraordinary skills and commitment towards fighting against the challenges posed in the liver resection surgery.

Robotic gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary surgeon Dr. Nirjhar Raj said that better results can be achieved with robotic surgery while ensuring the safety and comfort of the patient. In the normal surgical method, long incisions have to be made in the stomach and the patient needs to stay in the hospital for 10-15 days after the operation. The patient recovers quickly as the surgery is done through robotic technology and can be discharged from the hospital within five to seven days. Through this technology, surgery can be performed even in the most complex places.

The OPD of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology in AIIMS Rishikesh operates on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm. A special clinic for cancer patients is conducted jointly with the medical and radiation oncology departments every Thursday from 2 to 4 pm. Dr. Nirjhar Raj said that the department has performed various robotic medical procedures like hepatectomy, esophagectomy, pancreatectomy, colorectal surgery and other complex GI surgeries during the last one year.