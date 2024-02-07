'Anesthesiologist is to a Patient What Pilot is to a Flight'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): How important is anesthesia for surgery patients? People have very little knowledge in this regard. Patients seem to be very sensitive whether their surgery will be a successful surgery. But people know little about the role of anesthesia for a surgery to be successful. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb, Professor and Head of Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Management at GMC Srinagar, said that the role of anesthesiologist is crucial in any surgery.

“No surgery, minor or major, can be performed without anesthesia. A successful surgery is performed only when the anesthesia is sufficiently administered. After anesthetizing the patient for surgery, the anesthesiologist has to pay special attention to several factors so that the patient does not feel any kind of pain and the patient does not feel that the surgery is going on,” Dr Rukhsana Najeeb said. She said that the anesthesiologist's role is also important in the post-surgical stage and recovery of the patient.

“In such a case, the anesthesiologist plays the role of a pilot during the surgery,” she said. Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb said that just as the patient is very interested in knowing who is the doctor and who will perform the surgery to consult with the doctor for satisfaction, it is necessary that the anesthesiologist is also interested about the patient. She said that the amount of anesthetic and drug is determined based on the weight of the patient, which is closely monitored by the monitor.

“But one has to be more sensitive in cancer surgeries because these surgeries require more time, she added. Dr Rukhsana Najeeb said that all the theaters attached to GMC Srinagar are equipped with modern equipment and medicine for facilitating patients. The Head of Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Management at GMC Srinagar said that anesthesia is performed during surgeries in hospitals and 180 to 200 surgeries are performed on a daily basis in which the Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care plays a major and important role.