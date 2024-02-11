Rajasthan Police Use Valentine's Week to Raise Awareness on Helpline Numbers.

Jaipur: In a creative approach to spread awareness about its helpline numbers, Rajasthan Police has launched a campaign linked with the Valentine's week. The police department kickstarted its 'Valentine with Helpline' campaign in a poetic style on the occasion of 'Rose Day' on February 7.

In its first post in the series, the police warned miscreants of action if they try to forcibly present roses to girls or women on 'Rose Day', saying if someone commits such an offence, a complaint can be made by dialling the women's helpline number 1090. Using poetry to explain this in an interesting way, the police said in Hindi, "Use jabran gulab-e-gul de diya, usne helpline 1090 par phone kiya aur hamen sabak sikha diya."

In this campaign throughout the Valentine's week, the police aim at conveying that women or children, victims of cyber crime or victims of corruption, all can get immediate help using the helpline numbers, officials said. "This is a creative way to engage people and such initiatives have increased awareness," an official of the police department said.

So far five such posts have been shared on various social medial platforms, including X, Facebook and Instagram, with three more to come. In the second post in the series, the Rajasthan police cautioned offenders while giving information about its cyber helpline number 1930.

"Usne kiya propose aur password-OTP le liya. Pal bhar mein wafa ke naam par bank ka khata khali kar diya," the post read in Hindi. Apart from 1090 and 1930, the police department shared three similar posts on its helpline numbers 1064 (for corruption), 1098 (children), and 18001801253 (senior citizens).