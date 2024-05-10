Rajasthan: Cops Banned From Uploading Reels on Social Media in Kota

Kota: Amid a craze for social media among the youth these days, the police in Rajasthan too are not escaping from the latest addiction with cops making and uploading reels on social media. Taking note of the scenario, authorities have banned cops from uploading reel on social media while being in uniform on duty.

While have not yet issued orders in this regard, Kota City SP Dr Amrita Duhan while speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, said that she has not issued any order in writing, but on Thursday she has verbally given instructions to ban the reels by on duty cops, through the control room.

“All police personnel have also been instructed that no one will upload reels in police uniform on social media after today. If found doing such an act, departmental action will also be taken against him or her,” the SP City said.

Pertinently, there are 22 police stations in Kota city besides several other police lines. These police stations, offices and police lines together have a strength of more than 2000 cops. The verbal order by the SP City will be applicable to every cop across the police stations and other offices.

Uploading reels on Instagram and Facebook has become a fashion these days. Even the policemen are not able to escape from this fashion and often make and upload reels at different places. Sources said that many complaints were forwarded to Kota City Police in this regard.

Police officials believe that making reels on social media by the cops is having an adverse effect on the image of the police department.