Punjab: AAP Leader Shot Dead by Car-borne Assailants in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh: Unidentified assailants on Friday March 1 shot dead a leader of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Tarn Taran district, sources said. The slain has been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi Chola, a close aide of AAP Kahdoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura.

According to police sources, the AAP leader was shot at by car-borne assailants while he was standing at the railway crossing near Goindwal Sahib area of Tarn Taran district. It is learnt that Chola was waiting for a train to reach Sultanpur Lodhi court where he was to attend a hearing in connection with a case registered against him.

Soon after the incident, a crowd of people gathered at the spot of the crime and later informed police about the incident. After receiving information about the incident, a team of Taran Taran Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the murder.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the murder was committed by three car-borne assailants. Sources said that the assailants fired at least five shots at the AAP leader and fled from the spot after committing crime.

Meanwhile, District Police Tarn Taran issued a statement against rumours around the murder of the AAP leader. “Tarn Taran Police appeals to the public that some social media channels are spreading false news on social media about the murder at Goindwal Sahib. The public should not pay attention to these rumors and be aware,” a spokesperson for the Tarn Taran Police said in a statement.

The AAP leader's murder comes one and half months after another AAP leader Sonu Cheema was shot dead by assailants at a saloon in Jhabal area of Tarn Taran district in January this year.