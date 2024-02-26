TMC Leader Shot Dead in Bengal's Ashoknagar

By ETV Bharat English Desk

The TMC leader, identified as Bijan Biswas, was killed while entering a party colleague's house on Sunday following an altercation related to a land deal.

Ashoknagar(West Bengal): A Trinamool Congress leader from West Bengal's Ashoknagar was shot dead by a group of men owing to a dispute over a land deal on Sunday night.

The atrocious episode took place near Guma Panchayat No. 1 in North 24 Parganas, where the victim, identified as Bijan Biswas, was shot twice from point-blank range when he went to a party colleague's house. According to sources, the miscreant hit one bullet to his head and another pierced through his left ear.

Soon after the incident, the 49-year-old victim was immediately referred to the Barasat Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead. In the wake of the incident, a complaint has been filed against Gautam Das, a local businessman, who is allegedly associated with anti-social activities.

Subsequently, Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency MP, Kakuli Ghosh Dastidar, went to the hospital and termed it a "tragic incident." "Bijan's death is an irreparable loss to the party. He started his political career in student politics and has been with the party since then. The police are investigating the case," Ghosh Dastidar confirmed.

