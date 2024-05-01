President Droupadi Murmu to Visit Ram Mandir Today

Ayodhya: President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya where she will visit the Ram temple on Wednesday and have darshan of the Ram Lalla idol.

Sources said that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which manages the temple affairs and administrative officials have completed preparations for the high profile visit. President Droupadi Murmu is reaching to visit Ram Lalla for the first time after Pran Pratishtha in Ram temple. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust regarding the President's visit.

According to the itinerary of the visit, President Draupadi Murmu's special plane will land at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya at 4:00 pm on Wednesday. The President will head straight to Saryu Ghat by road where she will perform Aarti Puja. Later the President will visit Hanuman Garhi via Rampath. The President will later reach Ram Mandir from Gate No. 11 in Ram Janmabhoomi premises and will offer prayers in the court of Ram Lalla.

Special preparations have been made by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust for the arrival of the President in Ayodhya. The gates have been decorated with flowers at Ram Janmabhoomi premises and Hanuman Garhi. A special route has also been decorated for entry into the temple. Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, said that the President's visit to Ram Mandir is a very important moment. Earlier, the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Governor visited Ayodhya.