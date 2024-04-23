Increasing Participation of Women in Areas Like Policy Making, Healthcare Huge Social Change: Murmu

Rishikesh: President Droupadi Murmu said here on Tuesday the increasing participation of women in areas ranging from policy making to tertiary healthcare presents a picture of a huge and positive social change.

In her address as the chief guest at the fourth convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh, Murmu said, "I am very happy to know that the total number of girls among the students here is more than 60 per cent. Last week, I met a batch of Indian Economic Service officers and about 60 per cent of those officers were women.

The increasing participation of women in areas ranging from policy making to tertiary healthcare in India presents a picture of a huge and good social change. Speaking on the occasion, the president said that providing world-class education and service in the field of medicine is a great national achievement of all AIIMS, including AIIMS Rishikesh. All the AIIMS are recognised for providing the best and affordable treatment, she said.

The president said that using the latest technology in the interest of the society should be the priority of institutions like AIIMS Rishikesh. She expressed happiness that AIIMS Rishikesh is striving to move forward in the field of CAR T-cell therapy and stem cell research.

She said the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics will continue to increase in diagnostics and treatment. She expressed confidence that these changes will be put to efficient use by AIIMS Rishikesh.

Referring to various traditional treatment methods, including Ayurveda, prevalent in Uttarakhand, President Murmu said, I would like that by providing excellent health services on a large scale, the reputation of this Devbhoomi of Uttarakhand should also be established as an Arogyabhoomi (land of health). Degrees were awarded to 598 students in the convocation ceremony.