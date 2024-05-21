Taj Mahal Controversy: Hearing of Petition Seeking to Open 22 Rooms Postponed to July 10

Agra: The hearing of the petition for opening the 22 rooms of the Taj Mahal has been postponed to July 10, a Civil Judge (Junior Division) court on Tuesday said while hearing a suit filed by Yogeshwar Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh Trust Tejomahadev.

It is to be noted that not a single defendant was present owing to which Judge Shikha Singh postponed the hearing of the case. The petition, filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, has asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to examine the 22 locked rooms of the Taj Mahal to check for the presence of Hindu idols.

Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh of the Yogeshwar Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh Trust said that the court has issued orders for the plaintiff to appear under the Civil Procedure Code on July 10. Singh also said that after the hearing, as per the order of the court, all opposition parties will be represented.

The petition, filed by Rajneesh Singh, BJP media in-charge in Ayodhya, claimed that several historians and Hindu groups have said that the mausoleum is an old Shiva temple. In order to investigate the closed chambers and make the report public, the petition has asked the ASI to establish a special committee.



Singh stated that the demand for examination is to expose the truth for the purpose of social unity rather than turning the Taj Mahal into a temple. He claimed that looking behind closed doors is the only way to put an end to this kind of dispute. Mughal emperor Shah Jahan constructed the Taj Mahal as a mausoleum for his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. The building had started the next year after he had commissioned the structure in 1631. It took 22,000 labourers and 22 years to finish the marble monument in 1653.



According to Singh, King Paramardi Dev erected the Tejo Mahalaya temple palace on the spot where the Taj Mahal currently stands in 1212 AD. The temple, according to him, had been handed down through the ages, and in 1632 Shah Jahan took possession of it from King Jai Singh and used it as a memorial for his bride. The Taj Mahal's chambers were last formally opened in secrecy in 1934, but nothing was discovered from there.