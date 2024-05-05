Polish Girl Marries Tamil Boy as Per Indian Customs at Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

Ramashan, who went to Poland from Tamil Nadu for higher studies, fell in love with a local girl there. They decided to marry, arrived in India and entered wedlock in a ceremony as per Indian customs in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri. Curious locals from surrounding villages arrived in large numbers to witness the wedding.

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) : Ramashan, who is aged 33 years, went to Poland from Tamil Nadu for higher studies a few years ago. After completing his higher education, he joined Villanova University in Poland as a research associate. He is son of Thimmappa and Padmamma, of Kuriyanapalli village near Veppanapalli area in the Krishnagiri district.

While studying in college in Poland, he fell in love with a woman named Evalina Metra (age 30), the daughter of Adem Malkortha and Dipika couple from the same country. Both of them have been in love for the past 3 years, and both have told their parents about their love.

Ramashan's parents, who were initially shocked to hear this at first, have eventually agreed to consider their son's proposal. Later, both the families gave their consent to the marriage. Both of them came to India last month and decided to get married here.

In this case, the engagement and reception took place on Saturday at a private marriage hall in Veppanapalli. Following this, the wedding took place on Sunday according to Tamil traditions and culture. Their marriage caused a great surprise among the villagers of the area, as a large number of curious people came to congratulate the bride and groom.

