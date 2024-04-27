Ileana D'cruz ADMITS Marrying Michael Dolan, Says 'He's Seen Me Through My Worst Times'

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Ileana D'cruz ADMITS Marrying Michael Dolan, Says 'He's Seen Me Through My Worst Times'

Ileana D'Cruz ends long-kept ambiguity around her marriage with Michael Dolan. In a recent interview, the actor admits marrying Dolan with whom she shares a son.

Hyderabad: Ileana D'Cruz has been tight-lipped about her personal life and kept the identity of her partner, Michael Dolan, under wraps for long. The actor, however, confirmed her marriage to Michael, expressing admiration for her husband in a recent interview.

The actor spoke fondly of Dolan to a webloid, describing him as her unwavering support since their union. Reflecting on their journey, Ileana shared, "Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I’ll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there’s something else that, you know, trumps that the next day."

Recalling their shared experiences, she emotionally acknowledged, "He’s seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He’s just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he’s just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day."

Earlier, Ileana had posted a blurry picture with Dolan, expressing gratitude for his unwavering presence. She wrote, "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment."

Their journey together began in May 2023, culminating in the birth of their son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August of the same year. Alongside her personal life, Ileana continues to balance her career in films, currently featuring in the film Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

