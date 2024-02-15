Ileana D'Cruz Shares Picture with Her 'First Real Valentine' Michael Dolan Twinning in Black

Ileana D'Cruz drops sneak peek of her Valentine's Day celebration with her partner Michael Dolan. She is yet to comment on marriage plans with him.

Hyderabad: Ileana D'cruz has always been very private about her life but since it was the day to celebrate love yesterday, the actress made sure to drop a loved-up picture with her partner Michael Dolan. Eleana is in a relationship with Michael Dolan and the two of them have a baby together, who was born in August of last year. The couple can be seen twinning in black and having a candid moment together on Valentine's Day.

D'cruz shared the picture with the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day to my studmuffin and my first real Valentine." With her hair let down, the Barfi actress looked stunning in a black gown and black heels. In contrast, Michael looked stylish in a suit. A brilliant smile appeared on both of their faces as he hugged his lady love from behind.

When she revealed her pregnancy in April of last year, it caught everyone off guard. She kept her partner a secret from the public for some time after that. Later on, she posted a photograph of herself and him together on a date night, holding hands with rings on them, hinting at a probable engagement. In August of last year, the actress gave birth to a boy, whom she named Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana has previously opened up about her mystery man in an interview. The actress has expressed, "There's a lot of conjecture. That's all I have to say about it. I mean, there's nothing wrong with a little mystery? To be honest, I'm not sure how much I want to discuss this aspect of my life. It originates from a section where I had previously discussed my relationship. The way some people discussed it back then didn't sit well with me. I can take criticism aimed at me, but I find it uncomfortable when others disparage my partner or my family."

On the professional front, Ileana is all set for Do Aur Do Pyaar, her next Bollywood movie. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Ileana, Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. This movie is scheduled to open in theatres on March 29.

