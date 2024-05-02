PM Modi's Speeches Not Based on Facts and Reality: Sharad Pawar

author img

By PTI

Published : May 2, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

PM Modi's Speeches Not Based on Facts and Reality: Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar ()

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and said he had not seen any PM earlier whose speeches were not based on facts and reality.

Kolhapur: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his speeches were not based on facts and reality.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar also alleged that PM Modi doesn't talk about the basic issues that people face and diverts their attention.
"I have never seen a prime minister earlier whose speeches were not based on facts and reality. He is satisfied with targeting me and Uddhav Thackeray," Pawar said.

Wondering why Maharashtra was voting in five phases in the current Lok Sabha elections, he said, "It is because Modi can campaign here as much as possible...Those in power are worried." He alleged that PM Modi's frequent remark that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc would bring reservation based on religion, was an attempt to create social tension.

"We have never said this. This is Modi's creation," Pawar said. Modi has also been speaking about redistribution of wealth and inheritance tax, which does not have any mention in the Congress manifesto, the veteran politician added. While campaigning in the state, PM Modi targeted Sharad Pawar, saying, "There is a 'bhatakti atma' (wandering soul) in Maharashtra. If it does not manage success it spoils others' good work. Maharashtra has been a victim of it."

Pawar's NCP (SP) is contesting 10 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), which is fighting on 21 seats and Congress 17 seats.

Read More

  1. There Will Be Protests in Every Taluka if His Party's Satara Candidate Is Arrested, Warns Pawar
  2. Love for Son and Daughter Caused Split in Shiv Sena and NCP: Shah Tells Uddhav and Sharad Pawar

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.