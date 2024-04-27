There Will Be Protests in Every Taluka if His Party's Satara Candidate Is Arrested, Warns Pawar

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he will ensure democratic protests in every taluka of Maharashtra if his party's candidate from Satara, Shashikant Shinde, was arrested.

Satara (Maharashtra): NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he will ensure democratic protests in every taluka of Maharashtra if his party's candidate from Satara, Shashikant Shinde, was arrested. Speaking at a rally here, Pawar said a case was registered against Shinde in the "APMC FSI matter" on Friday night.

"Attempt is being made to bar him from contesting elections. If that happens and he is arrested, I will ensure that each and every taluka (tehsil) protests in a democratic manner," the veteran politician said.

People needed to be alert and effect a change in the government through the ballot box as democracy was under threat, he further said. Shinde, in his speech, said no matter how many cases were registered against him, he would never leave Sharad Pawar. The BJP has fielded Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, from this western Maharashtra constituency.

