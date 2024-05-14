PM Modi to File Nomination from Varanasi Today; 12 CMs Likely to Attend

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has sought blessings from Kal Bhairav and performed 'Ganga Pujan', will file his nomination for a third consecutive term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after at 11.30 am on Tuesday.

Twelve Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states are expected to accompany PM Modi at the venue of filing nomination. Several Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, and Presidents of various NDA allies are also likely to be present there on the occasion.

Before filing papers, the Prime Minister paid obeisance to goddess Ganga, worshipped as mother by Hindus, at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Namo Ghat. From there, he will go to Baba Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers. Then, the Prime Minister will go to the collectorate to file his nomination.

On auspicious day of Ganga Saptami, PM Modi participated in prayers and performed the Ganga Aarti at the Ghat. Later, he is likely to hold a meeting with party workers at the convention centre. The filing of PM Modi's nomination papers coincides with Ganga Saptami under the auspicious Pushya Nakshatra. Astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi said that, according to the scriptures, the combination is there due to the positioning of the planets.

He also proceeded towards NaMo ghat on the cruise to offer prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and seek permission from the deity, also known as ‘Kashi Ke Kotwal’, to file his nomination papers for a third term. It is believed that anyone who comes to Kashi needs to seek permission from Kaal Bhairav for his visit. While talking to reporters on the cruise, the Prime Minister said that he had first come to Varanasi in 2014 when Maa Ganga called him.

“Now that my mother is no more, I feel Maa Ganga has filled that vacuum and I feel the same emotion for her,” he said on an emotional note. Those likely to be present at the nomination include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Besides, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha will also be there, sources said.

Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Jayant Chaudhary, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) President Anupriya Patel, and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar will also attend the nomination.

Security has been strengthened outside the office of the District Magistrate in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's nomination. Ahead of the nomination, the Bharatiya Janata Party said in a post in hindi on X that the temple town of Kashi is once again ready to send its servant (PM Modi) to the Parliament.

"I have neither come here nor has anyone sent me here, Maa Ganga has called me... This relationship between Kashi, Kashi residents and the Chief Servant is one of development, trust and affection. Kashi is once again ready to send its beloved chief servant to the parliament by winning him with record votes," BJP posted.

PM Modi also posted on X about his association with the city. "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!" Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls. On Monday evening, PM Modi held an extravagant roadshow in Varanasi on a five-kilometre-stretch on Monday evening. PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh. The whole stretch reverberated with 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Shree Ram' chants as a huge crowd of supporters and residents gathered on either side of the road to cheer the Prime Minister.