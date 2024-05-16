Odisha: Six Of Family Die As Car Gets Sandwiched Between 2 Trucks in Kendujhar

Kendujhar: Six persons, including two women, were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with two trucks in Odisha's Kendujhar district on Wednesday night.

According to police, all six were from the same family and had succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The incident took place when the car carrying six passengers rammed into a loaded truck while another truck hit it from behind at Rimuli bypass under the jurisdiction of Champua police station area in Kendujhar at around 9 pm.

On information, a team from the Champua police station and fire services personnel reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed between the two loaded trucks. The rescue team used gas cutters to pull out the victims.

All six were taken to the nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem, an officer said.

It has been revealed that the deceased were residents of Bhadrasahi at Barbil and were travelling to Taramakanta area of Banspal block in Kendujhar.

Police said they were investigating the matter and a probe is underway to ascertain as to how the accident occurred.