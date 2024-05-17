Odisha: SIT Set Up to Probe Pre-poll Violence in Khallikote

Ganjam: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe into pre-poll violence and BJP worker's murder in Khallikote of Odisha's Ganjam district.

The DGP has ordered to form an SIT and directed to arrest the culprits at the earliest. Additional Director General of Police, RK Sharma is camping at Chatrapur to ensure law and order situation in the area as well as supervise the investigations.

The SIT has been asked to collect proper evidence (scientific/ forensic/ digital) and submit a chargesheet within 30 days for early trial of the case. The SIT will submit its status report to IG of Police, Southern Range from time to time.

In view of the pre-poll violence that broke out in Khalikote, IPS RK Sharma will be camping at Chhatrapur in Ganjam till May 21.

On Wednesday night, BJP leader Ram Pahan's son Dilip Kumar Pahana was putting up campaign posters when a clash broke out between BJD and BJP workers in Ganjam. Eight people, including Dilip suffered severe injuries and were admitted to a hospital. Dilip however died during treatment.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident and assured of action against the perpetrators.

"Deeply disturbed and saddened at the very unfortunate and tragic incident of violence in Khallikote area. Such incidents of violence have no place in our democracy and civil society. I strongly condemn this incident. My deepest condolence to the family who has lost their loved one and praying for early recovery of those who sustained injuries. I am sure police will take strong and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he tweeted.