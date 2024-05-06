Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: A chopper carrying Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik could not land in Bhubaneswar due to bad weather and was forced to make an emergency landing in the Jharsuguda airport on Monday.

According to sources, Patnaik, along with BJD leader and 5T chairman VK Pandian, was slated to land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after addressing a political meeting in Nuapada this afternoon. But, the chopper could not land at Bhubaneswar due to bad weather and then diverted to the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.

