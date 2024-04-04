IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Ladakh, Court of Inquiry ordered

By PTI

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

Updated : Apr 4, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

An Indian Air Force Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing during an operational training sorte in Ladakh's Area of responsibility on Wednesday. The landing was prompted by the challenging terrain and high altitude conditions.

New Delhi: An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in Ladakh and sustained damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude, the IAF said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday and both the pilots on board are safe, it said.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident. "An IAF Apache helicopter carried out a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in Ladakh on April 3. During the process of this landing, it sustained damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude," the IAF said in a brief statement.

"Both the pilots on board are safe and have been recovered to the nearest airbase. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," it said.

