WATCH: Army Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Farm Fields at Maharashtra's Sangli

Sangli (Maharashtra) : An Indian Army helicopter made an emergency landing at Erandoli in Sangli district of Maharashtra. The emergency landing of the helicopter was made in a farm in Erandoli village today morning. The helicopter, which left for Bengaluru from Nashik, faced a technical snag after coming close to Erandoli village. The pilot noticed the technical failure in the helicopter and made the emergency landing in agricultural fields safely. The helicopter had three officers besides the lieutenant, pilot and co-pilot.

As soon as the news of the army helicopter landing in the village spread, the villagers in the surrounding area rushed to see the helicopter. The administration also visited Erandoli after receiving information about the helicopter emergency landing in the farm. At this time, the officials took information about the incident. A team of Indian Army arrived in Erandoli by helicopter to inspect the malfunctioning chopper. It is said that after the pilot realized that there was a technical failure in the helicopter, he made the emergency landing to avoid any major accident.