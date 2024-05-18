ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Criminal Escapes from Police Custody At Kerala's Viyyur Jail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

Balamurugan, notorious criminal from Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat Picture)

Balamurugan, a notorious criminal, has 53 cases of murder and theft against him in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He was lodged in Viyyur Jail in connection with a theft case in Marayoor area in Kerala.

Thrissur: A notorious criminal from Tamil Nadu, wanted in 53 cases, escaped from police custody at Viyyur Central Jail in Kerala's Thrissur district on Friday night.

The incident took place at around 9 pm when Balamurugan, a native of Tamil Nadu's Alamnkulam, was being taken by Tamil Nadu Police from court to jail.

He was produced at the Periyar court in Tamil Nadu and then police took him back to Viyyur Jail. After arriving at the jail premises when police took off his handcuffs, Balamurugan forced open the police van and escaped.

Police said he was wearing a vest and dhoti when he had fled. A thorough search operation has been launched in the area for Balamurugan.

Balamurugan, an accused in 53 cases of theft and murder across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, has a history of evading authorities and had escaped from police custody earlier as well. He left Tamil Nadu, where he was a wanted criminal and had come to Kerala.

Here, he was caught in a theft case in Marayoor area but escaped from Kerala Police custody. It was reported that he attacked the sub-inspector when the latter escorted him to the washroom and escaped. At that time, Kerala Police had caught him within 10 days. After which, he was lodged in Viyyur Jail.

Police are suspecting external support in Balamurugan's escape. Searches are underway in the entire area and the adjoining police stations have been alerted, a senior officer said.

