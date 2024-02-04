Missing Engineering Student Found Dead in Nearby Pond in Bengal's Narendrapur

Narendrapur (West Bengal): Body of an engineering student, who went missing four days ago, was recovered from a pond in Narendrapur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

Apratim Das had gone missing after he went to attend a wedding in Charkattala area of Fartabar on February 1. Tension ensued in Dhalipara area of Narendrapur after the family members registered a missing diary at Narendrapur police station.

The deceased lived in Mahamayatla area. According to family members, they could not find Apratim ever since he left to attend the wedding. They said that despite lodging a missing complaint, police did not make any attempt to find the boy. They searched the nearby areas but could not find any trace of the boy, they said.

On Sunday morning, the local residents noticed Apratim's body floating in a pond in Dhalipara under the jurisdiction of Narendrapur police station. They immediately went to Narendrapur police station and started protesting against police inaction in finding the missing boy.

Later, police went to the spot and recovered the body from the pond. A large police force has been deployed in the area to handle the situation

Locals said Apratim was known as a good boy and suspected that he was murdered in a planned manner. The body has been sent for autopsy, police said. "A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation has been initiated. Probe is on to find out whether it was a murder or an accident," an officer of Narendrapur police station said.