70 Year Old History-Sheeter Is Prime Accused in Lucknow Triple Murder

Lucknow: Three members of a family, including a minor were shot dead in connection with a land dispute in Lucknow on Friday. Police have arrested one person in this connection while search is on for the others including a 70-year-old history-sheeter, the prime accused who was seen in CCTV footage firing at the family. The accused are the deceased's relatives.

The prime accused, Lallan Khan alias Siraz had come to the house in an SUV along with his son Firaz, and associates Furkan and Ashrafi, who were on a bike. Ashrafi was arrested on Saturday and five police teams have been set up to search the remaining accused. Police have registered an FIR naming four persons.

Lallan, who has more than two dozen cases against him, used to be a terror in the area during 1980s. At that time, he was known as 'Gabbar Khan'. When he walked with his gang on the roads, people used to run away in fear. His brother Sagir died following a bullet injury at home and Lallan's son was accused. In Madhwapur village, people were once taken hostage at gunpoint by him.

Later, when a dispute had risen with the people in Bulakihar over free water distribution to their fields, Lallan had reached the spot with his licensed gun and had opened fire. When his house was raided in 1985, police recovered a huge stock of weapons including 30 Mauser rifles.

Last evening, Lallan and his son arrived at the house of the deceased family in Malihabad to discuss a long pending land dispute. An argument broke out and the father-son shot dead Fareen (40), her son Hanzal (17) and her brother-in-law Muneer (55).