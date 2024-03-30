'Not Paying Tax Is Denying Benefits to Poor': Himanta Attacks Congress

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 30, 2024, 9:14 AM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Congress was against the poor and the downtrodden if it had not been paying its taxes. He said that the party is denying benefits to the poor by not paying taxes.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Congress was against the poor and the downtrodden if it had not been paying its taxes. He said that the party is denying benefits to the poor by not paying taxes.

Guwahati: Not paying tax to the government is denying benefits to the poor, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, attacking the Congress. Sarma was reacting to the Congress stating that it has received fresh notices from the I-T Department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore.

"If the Congress is not paying the tax then this means that they are against welfare activities. They are against the poor, against the downtrodden," he said. "The money collected as tax goes to the hospitals, schools and colleges, and so the government needs tax. Tax is not terror and the two are two different words," he added.

The Congress also accused the ruling BJP of indulging in "tax terrorism" to financially cripple the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. "Tax money is a benevolent thing because this goes for public welfare. The notice to Congress is, therefore, not tax terrorism but it is tax compliance," Sarma said.

Referring to the Congress demonstrations against tax notices, he said the party stages protests every day. "I suggest that they go and campaign for elections instead of protesting every day," he added.

Read More

  1. Netizens Slam Himanta for Posting Video 'Demeaning' INDIA Bloc Parties
  2. Assam Congress Accuses CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of Violating Model Code of Conduct

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.