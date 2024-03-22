Assam Congress Accuses CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of Violating Model Code of Conduct

Guwahati: The Assam Congress on Thursday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India accusing Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma of violating the model code of conduct.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Bora mentioned in the letter that on March 18, 2024, the chief minister while speaking to the media claimed that if he desires, all candidates of the Indian National Congress party would join the BJP.

In his letter to ECI, APCC Chief Bhupen Bora wrote “With due respect I would like to inform you that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force from the evening of 6-3-2024 and all political parties and its members are bound to abide by the same.

It mentioned "Sir, the Chief Minister of Assam on 18th March, 2024 while addressing the media, had claimed that all the candidates of Indian National Congress party will join BJP if he wishes. He further commented that all Congress candidates will join BJP even if they win the election and therefore there is no point in casting a vote in favor of Congress. The said statement of the Chief Minister of Assam got wide publicity and it is sending the wrong message amongst voters in general. This, according to us is in violation of Model Code of Conduct on two counts: (a) by making such outrageously false statement which is not backed by any proof, he is trying to influence the voters choice which is not in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct; (b) by making the said statements he is also trying to lure Congress candidates which again is not in tune with the conduct of free and fair election."

The letter further continued "It has been again and again commented by the Election Commission itself that the political leadership during election should not indulge in loose talk during elections and also should not make unsubstantiated allegations."

Bora concluded the letter by writing "The above referred statement on the face of it being a violation of model code of conduct. The Hon'ble Commissioner should take strict action against the Chief Minister of the State. We hope the Election Commission of India by maintaining its impartiality will initiate action against the Chief Minister of Assam Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma.”