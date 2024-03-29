Netizens Slam Himanta for Posting Video 'Demeaning' INDIA Bloc Parties

Guwahati: A video shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his social media page has triggered a sharp reaction among netizens.

With the caption of "Who will be the groom? If you know, you are wise. If you know, you know", the 2.22 minute video apparently hints at the alleged infighting among Opposition parties over the position of the 'groom'.

The video highlights an atmosphere where a quarrel occurs over who the 'groom' will be while visiting a prospective bride. The fight between the members of the group depict the power-centric conflict apparently aimed at the INDIA bloc. The video ends with the line, 'Khandani Lootera's attempt will fail, this time it will cross four hundred'.

Many netizens have criticised Sarma for uploading a video of such "cheap" video. "This is so cheap...... Never imagine this downgrade PR Campaign! Didn't expect this from an Educated CM like you," said one user while another said that one should fight politically and not in this manner.

One user wrote that it does not look good for a Chief Minister to circulate a silly video like this. "Not surprised. Such things are expected from BJP leaders these days’’ wrote another user.

"A very low-pitched campaign, shameful propaganda. It is very unfortunate for us to see such a low taste campaign from a Chief Minister of a state! Condemn it. Promote what work you want to do in the coming days and what you have done. Don't mess up the field of Indian politics,’’ one comment read.

Another comment said, "Such poor publicity doesn't suit you Sir . It's not your fault though. This is what we love ..... the kind of mindset and culture of the party …. In fact we deserve it all. No one has a proper agenda, issues. In the name of campaigning in the general elections of the world's largest democratic country only and only through personal attacks, character assassinations, memes etc. Hail country citizens, hail life !!"

Another user wrote, "It is not a very good sign to give such a comical video from a CM's page. I have seen two chief ministers in Assam before you too. The late Tarun Gogoi Deb, Sarbananda Sonowal were not frivolous, sarcastic, fickle minded chief ministers like you.

"I have never written anything, don't mind but you acted like a memer by posting it. You are the head of a state. I didn't like such lowly work. You also became a groom by siding another groom. I am ashamed to see such a post by a chief minister,’’ wrote one user.

A few however laughed at the CM's comparison.